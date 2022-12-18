DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $50.27 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

