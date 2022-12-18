DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 42 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,361.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,351.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,307.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.40. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $982.60 and a 1 year high of $1,435.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 67.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.