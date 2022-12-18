FCF Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

FCF Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $54,444,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

