FCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

