FCF Advisors LLC Sells 406 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

FCF Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 98,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 77,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

MCHP stock opened at $72.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

