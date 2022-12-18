Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $207,000 in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 713,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 44,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWA stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

