Secure Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,123 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day moving average of $290.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

