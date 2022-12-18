Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

