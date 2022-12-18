Secure Asset Management LLC Has $631,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

