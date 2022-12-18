Bremer Bank National Association Sells 694 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,722 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,991. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a PE ratio of 458.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.89 and a 52-week high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

