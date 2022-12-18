Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.