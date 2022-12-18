Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
