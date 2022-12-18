Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of UTF opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $29.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $545,000.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
