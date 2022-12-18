Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

