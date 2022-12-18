Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lazard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Lazard by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Lazard had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $723.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

