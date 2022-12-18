Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of FOF stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.