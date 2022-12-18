Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on December 30th

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

MHF opened at $6.46 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.