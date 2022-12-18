Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
MNP stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.
Insider Transactions at Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total value of $7,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.