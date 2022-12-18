Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

MNP stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47,500.00, for a total value of $7,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.