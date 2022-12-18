Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

ENDTF opened at C$10.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -14.79. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.75 and a 1-year high of C$11.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.83.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

