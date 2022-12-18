Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (MXCHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.00 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
MXCHY opened at $4.05 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orbia Advance (MXCHY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.