Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (MXCHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.00 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

MXCHY opened at $4.05 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

