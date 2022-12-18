Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 30th

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2022

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.