Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
