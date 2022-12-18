Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (PFO) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.