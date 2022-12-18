Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.21

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

