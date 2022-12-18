Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on January 4th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Restaurant Brands International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International has a payout ratio of 70.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 2.2 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after buying an additional 766,687 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 690,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 374.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 607,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,319,000 after buying an additional 479,602 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $22,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

