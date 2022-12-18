Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $15.60 on Friday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 7.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 812,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 583,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 526,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

