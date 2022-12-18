John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLYB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 11th

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLYB opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.83. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Wiley & Sons

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLYB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.