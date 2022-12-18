Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on January 4th

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.736 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$90.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$27.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$92.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at C$820,407.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Restaurant Brands International

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.09.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

