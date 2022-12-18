Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.91 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $514.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. Research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

