Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

AIF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

