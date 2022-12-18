Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
AIF stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $15.96.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.
