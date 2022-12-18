Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYD opened at C$218.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$203.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$176.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$226.46.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

