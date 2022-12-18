The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

First of Long Island has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First of Long Island to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.29 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First of Long Island in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First of Long Island to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 73,278 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.