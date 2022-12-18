Exchange Income Co. (EIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$49.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$51.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.44.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

