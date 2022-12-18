Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 34.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

