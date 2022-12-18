Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.
Tootsie Roll Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years.
Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.