Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AFT stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.