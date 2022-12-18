Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AFT stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

