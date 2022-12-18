Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 4,208 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 21.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 333.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $206.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.14.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

