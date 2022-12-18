Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cummins by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 20.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $235.60 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.48 and a 200 day moving average of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,322,908.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,338,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.