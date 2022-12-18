Secure Asset Management LLC Makes New $380,000 Investment in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. lifted its position in Cano Health by 47.7% in the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

