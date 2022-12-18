Signify Wealth Sells 288,223 Shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE)

Signify Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF (BATS:DUDE – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,223 shares during the quarter. Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $419,000.

Merlyn.AI SectorSurfer Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:DUDE opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17.

