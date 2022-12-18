Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

