Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 9,975 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.27. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

