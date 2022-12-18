Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Arch Resources worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average of $144.78. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $83.83 and a one year high of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.14 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $863.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $10.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

