Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 34.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Occidental Petroleum worth $223,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

