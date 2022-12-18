Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,984 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 481,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 51.5% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.23.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $628.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

