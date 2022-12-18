Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,404 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Continental Grain Co. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $132,216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,789 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

