United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lifted by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

