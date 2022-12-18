Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $149.57 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

