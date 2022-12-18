Adams Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 297,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PARA. Benchmark cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Featured Articles

