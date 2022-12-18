Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $110.15.

Featured Stories

