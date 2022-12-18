Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 7,115 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SHV opened at $109.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.43.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.