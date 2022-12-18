iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,488 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $99.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

