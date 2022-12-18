Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. NuStar Energy comprises about 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,110,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,550,000 after purchasing an additional 728,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 489,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after buying an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NS opened at $15.10 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.99.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.01% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $413.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 432.43%.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

