Adams Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

